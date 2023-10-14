Aging & Style
Friday the 13th shows off spooky season in Kansas City

By Ryan Hennessy
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The West Bottoms celebrated Friday the 13th the only way they know how, scaring the pants off anyone brave enough the enter a haunted house.

The Edge of Hell will be celebrating their 49th Halloween this year. They moved to the West Bottoms in 1988, and at that time there wasn’t much going on in the area.

Amber Arnett-Bequeaith is the Queen of the Haunt. She owns The Edge of Hell, The Beast and Macabre Cinema.

“In 49 years now we have grandparents bringing their grandchildren back,” Arnett-Bequeaith said. “You hear all the amazing stories of parents who had their first date, and it worked out well. And now they’re bringing their children or their grandchildren.”

Arnett-Bequeaith said she is hoping for a spooktacular time and is even on the lookout for celebrities that want a good scare.

“It’s about that first date — if the guy throws the girl to the monster, he’s not going to get a second (date),” Arnett-Bequeaith said. “Maybe Travis and Taylor should come down and let’s see how really strong Kelce is.”

The actors that work inside the haunted houses typically have day jobs like teachers, chefs and waiters.

“We have employees that have worked here 35 plus years, and they still love it. They’re still amazing at it, and it becomes a part of who you are. Scaring people is actually hard work. It’s about timing. It’s about reading people’s fears and phobias,” Arnett-Bequeaith said.

