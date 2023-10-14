FIRST WARN FORECAST: Widespread frost Tuesday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The chilly, breezy, cloudy conditions will persist throughout the day with a few isolated showers and drizzle. Temperatures will be steady in the mid-50s this afternoon with breezy conditions from the NNW at 15-20 mph, making for a windy day and not a great hair day. You will need the jacket all weekend long, so don’t toss it too far away when you get home! Overnight temperatures will remain in the mid-40s.

Looking ahead, temperatures will remain very steady below average. There is also a good chance for widespread frost Monday night into Tuesday morning! The next chance for showers will be in the middle of the week.

