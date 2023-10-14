Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

FIRST WARN FORECAST: Widespread frost Tuesday morning

By Savannah Tennyson
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The chilly, breezy, cloudy conditions will persist throughout the day with a few isolated showers and drizzle. Temperatures will be steady in the mid-50s this afternoon with breezy conditions from the NNW at 15-20 mph, making for a windy day and not a great hair day. You will need the jacket all weekend long, so don’t toss it too far away when you get home! Overnight temperatures will remain in the mid-40s.

Looking ahead, temperatures will remain very steady below average. There is also a good chance for widespread frost Monday night into Tuesday morning! The next chance for showers will be in the middle of the week.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rob Lowe jumped in on the #Traylor craze at the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos game...
‘Where’s Taylor?’ Rob Lowe joins Taylor Swift craze at Arrowhead Thursday evening
Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce watch an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the...
Taylor Swift attends 3rd Kansas City Chiefs game amid Travis Kelce romance
Homicide Investigation, 5200 Block College Avenue
Man killed, found shot to death Friday morning inside Kansas City home
Shannon Parker said she and other passengers were initially looking for elk on the mountains,...
New photos of Bigfoot? Woman records something mysterious in Colorado
FILE — The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department
Juvenile charged with attempted murder following shooting at high school football game

Latest News

Forecasted high temperatures for Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in the Kansas City metro and...
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Solar eclipse should be tough to see with Saturday cloud cover
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Solar eclipse should be tough to see with Saturday cloud cover
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Friday night football should be dry, cool and breezy
College Kickoff
FIRST WARN FORECAST: A crisp fall-like Friday with sprinkles in the morning, clear in the afternoon