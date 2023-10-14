FIRST WARN FORECAST: Patchy mists lead into chilly 50′s temps on Sunday

The fall chill made its presence known on Saturday. Highs were only in the 50s with cloudy skies. A little drizzle is possible for the rest of the evening, and our wind stays persistent out of the northwest from 10-20 mph. Patchy light showers/drizzle will remain possible into the overnight. Not really amounting to much but could be a bit of a nuisance if you have any outdoor plans. Overnight lows drop into the mid 40s. We are expecting a good deal of cloud coverage again on Sunday, but maybe a few more peeks of sun than we saw on Saturday. Regardless, temperatures will be chilly to end the weekend with highs only in the 50s again. We start to notice a slight warmup over the next few days. Lower 60s by Monday, with near 70 on Wednesday. Our model guidance is trying to hint at the potential for a few showers later in the day Wednesday and into early Thursday, but our confidence is low at this time. Should see highs in the 60s and lower 70 into next weekend.

