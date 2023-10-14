Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

FIRST WARN FORECAST: Patchy mists lead into chilly 50′s temps on Sunday

The fall chill made its presence known on Saturday. Highs were only in the 50s with cloudy skies.
The fall chill made its presence known on Saturday. Highs were only in the 50s with cloudy skies.(kctv)
By Warren Sears
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The fall chill made its presence known on Saturday. Highs were only in the 50s with cloudy skies. A little drizzle is possible for the rest of the evening, and our wind stays persistent out of the northwest from 10-20 mph. Patchy light showers/drizzle will remain possible into the overnight. Not really amounting to much but could be a bit of a nuisance if you have any outdoor plans. Overnight lows drop into the mid 40s. We are expecting a good deal of cloud coverage again on Sunday, but maybe a few more peeks of sun than we saw on Saturday. Regardless, temperatures will be chilly to end the weekend with highs only in the 50s again. We start to notice a slight warmup over the next few days. Lower 60s by Monday, with near 70 on Wednesday. Our model guidance is trying to hint at the potential for a few showers later in the day Wednesday and into early Thursday, but our confidence is low at this time. Should see highs in the 60s and lower 70 into next weekend.

The fall chill made its presence known on Saturday. Highs were only in the 50s with cloudy skies.
The fall chill made its presence known on Saturday. Highs were only in the 50s with cloudy skies.(kctv)

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rob Lowe jumped in on the #Traylor craze at the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos game...
‘Where’s Taylor?’ Rob Lowe joins Taylor Swift craze at Arrowhead Thursday evening
Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce watch an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the...
Taylor Swift attends 3rd Kansas City Chiefs game amid Travis Kelce romance
The white images are clouds, the black images are clear sky.
Where to see the ‘Ring of Fire’ Solar Eclipse on Saturday
Homicide Investigation, 5200 Block College Avenue
Man killed, found shot to death Friday morning inside Kansas City home
Shannon Parker said she and other passengers were initially looking for elk on the mountains,...
New photos of Bigfoot? Woman records something mysterious in Colorado

Latest News

Forecast high temperatures.
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Widespread frost Tuesday morning
Forecasted high temperatures for Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in the Kansas City metro and...
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Solar eclipse should be tough to see with Saturday cloud cover
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Solar eclipse should be tough to see with Saturday cloud cover
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Friday night football should be dry, cool and breezy