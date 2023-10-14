Felony murder charge added for man accused of violent stabbing, shooting crime spree

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, a Blue Springs man is facing more felony charges for a rash of violent confrontations.

28-year-old Tyler Christopher Rizer from Blue Springs is accused of going on a crime spree in late September that left one man dead and another seriously injured.

On September 29, Rizer allegedly started his crime spree by carjacking and stabbing Doctore Paton under the guise of needing a ride to his car. He then hopped a residential fence and began assaulting Kierra Turner and her children in their backyard. During this altercation, Turner’s husband Jauvvion Bagsby came home to find Turner defending herself and their young children from Rizer. Bagsby jumped in to help and was ultimately shot and killed by Rizer.

The amended complaint against Rizer now contains 11 additional felony charges. His total charges include:

One count of second-degree murder

One count of unlawful use of a weapon

One count of stealing a motor vehicle

One count of leaving the scene of an accident

One count of vehicle hijacking

Two counts of first-degree assault

Two counts of third-degree assault

Four counts of armed criminal action

Rizer is being held on a $500,000 cash-only bond. According to JCPAO, the case is still under investigation and it is possible that additional charges could be added.

