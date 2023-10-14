Felony murder charge added for man accused of violent stabbing, shooting crime spree

Jackson County Prosecutors charged Tyler Rizer with first-degree assault and armed criminal...
Jackson County Prosecutors charged Tyler Rizer with first-degree assault and armed criminal action in connection with a homicide in Independence on Sept. 29, 2023.(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By Zoë Shriner
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, a Blue Springs man is facing more felony charges for a rash of violent confrontations.

28-year-old Tyler Christopher Rizer from Blue Springs is accused of going on a crime spree in late September that left one man dead and another seriously injured.

On September 29, Rizer allegedly started his crime spree by carjacking and stabbing Doctore Paton under the guise of needing a ride to his car. He then hopped a residential fence and began assaulting Kierra Turner and her children in their backyard. During this altercation, Turner’s husband Jauvvion Bagsby came home to find Turner defending herself and their young children from Rizer. Bagsby jumped in to help and was ultimately shot and killed by Rizer.

ALSO READ: Man killed in Independence shooting ‘died a hero’

The amended complaint against Rizer now contains 11 additional felony charges. His total charges include:

  • One count of second-degree murder
  • One count of unlawful use of a weapon
  • One count of stealing a motor vehicle
  • One count of leaving the scene of an accident
  • One count of vehicle hijacking
  • Two counts of first-degree assault
  • Two counts of third-degree assault
  • Four counts of armed criminal action

Rizer is being held on a $500,000 cash-only bond. According to JCPAO, the case is still under investigation and it is possible that additional charges could be added.

CONTINUE READING: Independence father recovering after stabbing

