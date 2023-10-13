Woman killed, man injured after pickup crashes into Amish buggy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 20-year-old Holden woman was pronounced dead Wednesday evening following a crash.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report stated Katie Kemp and Chris Kemp, 22, were riding in an Amish Buggy on Route O north of SW 745th Road in Johnson County just after 5:30 p.m.

A 2011 Dodge Ram struck the rear of the buggy and both riders were ejected.

The buggy came to a rest on top of the horse that was pulling it, and the truck stopped in the roadway, the report stated.

Katie Kemp was airlifted to Research Medical Center, where she died from her injuries. Chris Kemp suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital via ambulance.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.