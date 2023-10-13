Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Woman killed, man injured after pickup crashes into Amish buggy

FILE — A crash involving a truck and an Amish buggy left one person dead Wednesday evening in...
FILE — A crash involving a truck and an Amish buggy left one person dead Wednesday evening in Johnson County, Missouri.(Reagan Di Trolio)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 20-year-old Holden woman was pronounced dead Wednesday evening following a crash.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report stated Katie Kemp and Chris Kemp, 22, were riding in an Amish Buggy on Route O north of SW 745th Road in Johnson County just after 5:30 p.m.

A 2011 Dodge Ram struck the rear of the buggy and both riders were ejected.

The buggy came to a rest on top of the horse that was pulling it, and the truck stopped in the roadway, the report stated.

Katie Kemp was airlifted to Research Medical Center, where she died from her injuries. Chris Kemp suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital via ambulance.

ALSO READ: Man killed, found shot to death Friday morning inside Kansas City home

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Swift watches from a suite inside Arrowhead Stadium during the first half of an NFL...
Report: Taylor Swift to attend Thursday night Chiefs game as love story continues
Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce watch an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the...
Taylor Swift attends 3rd Kansas City Chiefs game amid Travis Kelce romance
Ira Latham, a father of four Higley Unified School District students, spins around to show the...
Dad strips down at school board meeting to make ‘clear argument’ about dress code
File: KCPD: Person life-threatening, shot early Thursday morning
KCPD: Person shot early Thursday morning
FILE: Former Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark (55) running on the field during the...
Former Chief to miss return to Arrowhead

Latest News

Mobile Home Fire, S. 71st Place, KCK
KCKFD: Person found dead in early morning fire Friday
KCKFD: Person found dead in early morning fire Friday
KCKFD: Person found dead in early morning fire Friday
Press conference for Harrison Butker, hero of Chiefs win over Denver
Press conference for Harrison Butker, hero of Chiefs win over Denver
College Kickoff
FIRST WARN FORECAST: A crisp fall-like Friday with sprinkles in the morning, clear in the afternoon