Woman arrested in shooting that left one injured near Blue Springs school bus stop

Vatece Davis was charged with armed criminal action, stealing and unlawful use of a weapon.
Vatece Davis was charged with armed criminal action, stealing and unlawful use of a weapon.(Jackson County Detention Center)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 24-year-old woman has been arrested, charged with multiple felonies in a shooting from Wednesday afternoon.

Vatece Davis was charged with armed criminal action, stealing and unlawful use of a weapon.

Police had responded to a shooting in the 900 block of Imperial Lane that left one woman with injuries. Davis was identified as a person of interest and taken into custody.

Her bond was set at $200,000.

The Lee’s Summit School District stated Thursday morning that it had asked for extra security at a bus stop following the nearby shooting.

School district officials said no students were injured in the shooting that took place near the bus stop at the corner of Orchard Lane and Mason School Road.

The district has also provided extra counselors for those who use that bus stop — students from Lee’s Summit North High School, Campbell Middle School and Mason Elementary.

The bus stop is in the Blue Springs city limits but is used for Lee’s Summit School District.

