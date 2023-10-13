‘Where’s Taylor?’ Rob Lowe joins Taylor Swift craze at Arrowhead Thursday evening

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - While Taylor Swift received the majority of the pregame media hype at Arrowhead Stadium, another A-list celebrity was also in the house Thursday evening.

Actor Rob Lowe was spotted at the Chiefs-Broncos game, as his “Who Knew?” campaign about Atkins aired a commercial during the Amazon Prime broadcast.

Lowe, who has made headlines for hats he has worn to football games, joined the Swiftie enthusiasm with a unique lid that spelled out “Where’s Taylor?”

At the game, the Brat Pack and Parks and Recreation star joined Wanda Sykes, who joined Lowe in the commercial.

Rob Lowe and Wanda Sykes were on the field at the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos game while promoting Atkins’ new “Who Knew?” commercial that ran during NFL Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime, at the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. on Oct. 12, 2023. (Courtesy of Simply Good Foods)

