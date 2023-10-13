Aging & Style
Spectrum High School Star of the Week: St Thomas Aquinas College Board Program Scholars

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
In today’s Spectrum High School Star of the Week we celebrate students form St Thomas Aquinas High School who have been recognized as College Board Program Scholar Recipients. Congratulations to two commended, five recognitions and six advanced placement program scholars! Then tune in to KCTV5 News at 9 every Friday for the latest Spectrum High School Star of the Week.  Sponsored by Spectrum.

