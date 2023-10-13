Shooting in 3300 block of E. 10th Street injures multiple people

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A shooting in the 3300 block of E. 10th Street Friday afternoon left multiple people with injuries.

Police said a call came in at 4:31 p.m. regarding a shooting in the area of Indiana Avenue and Bales Avenue.

KCPD said three victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting took place near Whittier Elementary School.

No information is available yet on what led up to the shooting and no suspect information is available either.

This is a breaking news story. KCTV5 will update it as more information becomes available.

