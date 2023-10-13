Aging & Style
Report: Chiefs reunion possible after Clark’s release from Broncos

FILE: Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark enjoys a cigar after they beat the...
FILE: Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark enjoys a cigar after they beat the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL AFC Championship playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)(Reed Hoffmann | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- The Denver Broncos’ release of defensive end Frank Clark is set to be finalized Saturday on the NFL’s official transaction wire.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Broncos have submitted Clark’s release to the league, days after reporting that Denver would either trade or release the 30-year-old out of Michigan.

So, does that mean a reunion could be in the works for Clark and the city he called home for the last four seasons? Well, at least according to Schefter, it’s a great possibility.

“A return to Kansas City is the most likely scenario in the eyes of league sources,” Schefter tweeted Friday afternoon.

READ MORE: Justin Watson dislocates elbow in win over Broncos

Clark is the second pass-rusher the Broncos have departed with early in the 2023 season. The Broncos traded defensive end Randy Gregory to the San Francisco 49ers last week before dropping games to the Jets and Chiefs to fall to 1-5 in head coach Sean Payton’s first year in the Mile High city.

Last season, Clark played 15 games for the Chiefs and had five sacks. He’s third in NFL history in playoff sacks with 13.5.

If a reunion does happen, Clark would add to Kansas City’s depth on a defensive line that features All-Pro Chris Jones and first-round picks in the last two NFL Drafts with George Karlaftis and Felix Anudike-Uzomah. After serving a six-game suspension for a violation of league policy, Kansas City will also get free-agent addition Charles Omenihu back in the fold for next week’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Clark did not play in Thursday night’s game against the Chiefs due to an illness.

