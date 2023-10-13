Aging & Style
Overland Park PD looking for semi-truck involved in fatal hit-and-run

On early morning Monday, the Overland Park Police Department responded to an injury crash...
On early morning Monday, the Overland Park Police Department responded to an injury crash eastbound side I-435 before the Metcalf exit. Now OPD say they are looking for the vehicle involved and are asking for the public's assistance.(kctv)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - On early morning Monday, the Overland Park Police Department responded to an injury crash eastbound side I-435 before the Metcalf exit.

It was later determined that it was hit-and-run. George Abasta, 50, was found dead at the scene.

Previous Coverage: Family, police search for answers following hit-and-run in Overland Park 

Now OPD say they are looking for the vehicle involved and are asking for the public’s assistance.

The vehicle is described as a white colored semi-truck with a silver tank.

According to police, the vehicle pulled over and stopped westbound of I-435 near the area of Antioch Rd.

Also Read: KCKFD: Person found dead in early morning fire Friday 

After a brief time, the driver continued westbound I-435 and then exited to southbound I-35. Overland Park Police say they are continuing to track movements using cameras.

Officers are asking if anyone recognizes any identifying marks or company name to email pdtrafficunit@opkansas.org.

Caption

