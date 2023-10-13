Ongoing investigation into shooting that injured five people

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A shooting in the 3300 block of E. 10th Street Friday afternoon left five people with injuries.

Police said a call came in at 4:31 p.m. regarding a shooting in the area of Indiana Avenue and Bales Avenue. When officers arrived, they found two male victims who were taken to a nearby hospital.

Officers were then called to a different area hospital when three more male victims of the same shooting drove themselves there to receive care.

None of the five victims sustained life-threatening injuries.

At this time, it is believed that the victims were outside a residence when someone inside a vehicle fired at them.

No information is available yet on what led up to the shooting and no suspect information is available. The case is still under active investigation.

This is a breaking news story. KCTV5 will update it as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.