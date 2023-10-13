Aging & Style
Man killed, found shot to death inside KC home
By Joe Hennessy
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 6:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Around 2:30 a.m. Friday Kansas City Police responded to a call in the 5200 block of College Avenue where they found a man shot multiple times inside a house.

Police said the victim’s girlfriend was the one to find him unresponsive inside the home and called 911. She performed CPR while calling EMS. Police responded before EMS so they took over the scene but the victim was still not breathing.

There is no word on what led to the death or any suspects at this time.

Police were notified that multiple sounds of shots had been heard by a person in the nearby area and are asking the community for help.

“Let’s de-escalate. We don’t have to try and end everything in gun violence. We can have conversations and I think that’s a critical piece to figuring out how we are going to start seeing a decrease in these violent numbers that we’re seeing,” said Officer Alayna Gonzalez. “I’m a huge advocate of if you see something, say something. We really need that collaboration and those voices between us and the community to be able to figure out what’s going on,” she said.

Homicide detectives are gathering evidence and collecting witness statements.

Roselyn Temple with KC Mothers in Charge also responded to assist friends and family of the victim through this difficult time.

