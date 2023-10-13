Lynch, Mahomes Sr. visit Negro Leagues Museum in Amazon feature

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum is one of the crown jewels of Kansas City.

So when Amazon Prime Video’s crew came to town for this week’s Thursday Night Football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos, the museum provided a fitting place to visit for Marshawn Lynch’s ‘N Yo’ City segment.

The former Seahawks and Bills running back was joined by Pat Mahomes Sr. and guided on a tour of the museum by President Bob Kendrick.

“It’s historic, man,” Mahomes Sr. said of the museum, noting the Negro Leagues’ role in his eventual development to become a pitcher in the MLB. “So much history... Them doing that got me a chance to go and play over here.”

When Kendrick told Lynch that Jackie Robinson’s worst sport was baseball, and that “there was nothing that he could not do,” Lynch quipped back, “That’s how I feel about me.”

You can watch the segment here.

Kansas City defeated the Broncos, 19-8 in the Thursday night game.

After the game, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes told the Amazon Prime crew that he was caught off-guard by his dad’s participation.

“He was like, ‘Hey, I’m in town doing something with Marshawn,’” Mahomes recalled. “I’m just like, ‘What? How does that even happen?’ My dad’s the life of the party. He’s always a good time... whenever him, me and (Travis Kelce) are together, I’m the dad and those two are best friends.”

