Lucas says City will continue to raise, fly Israel flag proudly despite vandalism

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As the conflict in the Middle East continues in the Israel-Hamas war, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas revealed Friday that the City has dealt with vandalism and theft of Israeli flags on the Sister Cities Bridge.

“When we learned, we bought and raised a new flag, recognizing Ramla, Israel,” he said on social media Friday afternoon.

Lucas reiterated that the City will continue to show support for Israel and fly the flag despite problems from vandals or thefts.

“We hope it’s unnecessary, but KC will continue to replace, raise, and fly the flag proudly,” he tweeted.

