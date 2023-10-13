Aging & Style
Lucas says City will continue to raise, fly Israel flag proudly despite vandalism

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said the City will continue to replace and fly the Israel flag...
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said the City will continue to replace and fly the Israel flag despite vandals and thieves.(@QuintonLucasKC/X)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As the conflict in the Middle East continues in the Israel-Hamas war, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas revealed Friday that the City has dealt with vandalism and theft of Israeli flags on the Sister Cities Bridge.

“When we learned, we bought and raised a new flag, recognizing Ramla, Israel,” he said on social media Friday afternoon.

READ MORE: Hyman Brand Hebrew Academy hosts area students and staff for supportive welcome to class

Lucas reiterated that the City will continue to show support for Israel and fly the flag despite problems from vandals or thefts.

“We hope it’s unnecessary, but KC will continue to replace, raise, and fly the flag proudly,” he tweeted.

READ MORE: Blinken and Austin bolster US support for Israel as potential ground offensive in Gaza looms

