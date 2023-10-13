KCTV5 Cares: American Red Cross

October is Fire Prevention Month, and the American Red Cross is installing free smoke alarms in homes across the country this month. A local installation event is planned in Kansas City, Kansas on Friday, October 20, from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Kansas City, Kansas community members in need of a smoke alarm may sign up online. JoAnn Woody shares more information with Jillian about fire prevention and family planning. KCTV5 Cares is sponsored by Optum Care - Kansas City.

