KCTV5 Cares: American Red Cross

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
October is Fire Prevention Month, and the American Red Cross is installing free smoke alarms in homes across the country this month. A local installation event is planned in Kansas City, Kansas on Friday, October 20, from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Kansas City, Kansas community members in need of a smoke alarm may sign up online. JoAnn Woody shares more information with Jillian about fire prevention and family planning. KCTV5 Cares is sponsored by Optum Care - Kansas City.

