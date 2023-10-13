KCKFD: Person found dead in early morning fire Friday

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - At 3:30 Friday morning the Kansas City, Kansas Fire Department responded to calls of a mobile home fire on South 71st Place.

Heavy smoke and fire were immediately visible as firefighters made entry. Additionally, they quickly encountered a hole in the floor.

At that time, interior crews were pulled out and an aerial attack ensued.

A neighbor reported the mobile home was occupied by a person.

Once the fire was knocked down, firefighters were able to conduct a search where a victim was found.

Officials are working to notify the family of the deceased.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

