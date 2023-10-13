Kansas City clothing line Charlie Hustle signs NIL deal with Mizzou star WR Luther Burden

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Luther Burden has been rated as the 59th-highest-ranked college athlete in terms of Name, Image and Likeness deals.

That number may go up as he continues to have one of the top seasons in the country for wide receivers. The Mizzou sophomore standout from St. Louis leads the country in receiving yards (793) and is second in receptions (54). He also has five receiving touchdowns.

On Friday, Kansas City clothing company Charlie Hustle announced it had signed an NIL with Burden. The shirt reads “Flex Luther” and is available for purchase here.

According to On3, Mizzou football has two other players in the top 100 for NIL earnings: quarterback Brady Cook (No. 41 at $772k) and cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine (No. 79 at $587k).

