Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Kansas City clothing line Charlie Hustle signs NIL deal with Mizzou star WR Luther Burden

Luther Burden singed an NIL agreement via Brandr Group with Charlie Hustle.
Luther Burden singed an NIL agreement via Brandr Group with Charlie Hustle.(Charlie Hustle)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Luther Burden has been rated as the 59th-highest-ranked college athlete in terms of Name, Image and Likeness deals.

That number may go up as he continues to have one of the top seasons in the country for wide receivers. The Mizzou sophomore standout from St. Louis leads the country in receiving yards (793) and is second in receptions (54). He also has five receiving touchdowns.

On Friday, Kansas City clothing company Charlie Hustle announced it had signed an NIL with Burden. The shirt reads “Flex Luther” and is available for purchase here.

According to On3, Mizzou football has two other players in the top 100 for NIL earnings: quarterback Brady Cook (No. 41 at $772k) and cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine (No. 79 at $587k).

ALSO READ: No. 24 Kentucky and Missouri share goal of shaking off tough SEC losses in East Division matchup

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Swift watches from a suite inside Arrowhead Stadium during the first half of an NFL...
Report: Taylor Swift to attend Thursday night Chiefs game as love story continues
Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce watch an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the...
Taylor Swift attends 3rd Kansas City Chiefs game amid Travis Kelce romance
Ira Latham, a father of four Higley Unified School District students, spins around to show the...
Dad strips down at school board meeting to make ‘clear argument’ about dress code
File: KCPD: Person life-threatening, shot early Thursday morning
KCPD: Person shot early Thursday morning
FILE: Former Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark (55) running on the field during the...
Former Chief to miss return to Arrowhead

Latest News

FILE - Texas guard Arterio Morris brings the ball up during the second half of the team's NCAA...
Arterio Morris no longer enrolled at Garden City Community College
MIll Valley takes on Olathe North in high school football action.
Football Friday Night: High school football games to watch in Kansas City area
On early morning Monday, the Overland Park Police Department responded to an injury crash...
Overland Park PD looking for semi-truck involved in fatal hit-and-run
On early morning Monday, the Overland Park Police Department responded to an injury crash...
Hit-and-run semi truck photos