Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Juvenile charged with attempted murder following shooting at high school football game

FILE — The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department
FILE — The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department(KCTV5)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A juvenile has been charged with attempted murder nearly a month after a shooting at a Wyandotte High School football game.

The juvenile male was tracked by U.S. Marshals, with assistance from the Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools Police Department and Kansas City, Kansas Police Department.

He was taken into custody in Manhattan, Kansas, without incident.

Police said the Wyandotte District Attorney’s Office has charged him with attempted second-degree murder and shooting into an occupied building.

READ MORE: Shots fired at Wyandotte High School football game leads to investigation

The shooting incident happened at a game between Wyandotte High School and Schlagle, on Friday, Sept. 15. Police said it happened with a minute remaining in the game.

Police with the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department said officers were dispatched to the high school at 9:24 p.m. to assist after shots were fired during the game.

When they arrived, police learned that two unknown suspects approached the entrance to the field from outside the stadium and began shooting at a Kansas City Kansas School District Police Officer that was standing at the gate.

The school officer returned fire until the suspects fled north to a vehicle and left the scene.The incident remains under investigation by the Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

radio microphone generic
Two Kansas City radio stations change format
Kansas head coach Bill Self reacts to a call on the sideline against Texas Tech during the...
KU to vacate 2018 Final Four appearance, Big 12 title; violation level downgraded for Self
An assault suspect was eventually found dead in a neighbor's home after an incident that...
Olathe Police: Man flees into neighbor’s home, later found dead
FILE: Former Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark (55) running on the field during the...
Former Chief to miss return to Arrowhead
Most people in Missouri will now be able to carry concealed guns without a permit
Missouri Sheriff waves conceal carry fees following Hamas attacks in Israel

Latest News

Belton Police arrest 2 after missing juvenile call
Chief Operating Officer Natalie Lewis sat down with Jill and Shane to talk about their...
KC Scholars: Great Jobs KC
Dr. Norman sat down with Shane to talk about Medicare enrollment and how to choose the right...
Optum: Dr. Norman stopped by to talk Medicare enrollment
New lawsuits over potholes against Kansas City and the Kansas City Public School District claim...
Lawsuit alleges severe injuries from potholes around Kansas City