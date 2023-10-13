Aging & Style
Justin Watson dislocates elbow in win over Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justin Watson (84) catches a pass over Minnesota Vikings...
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justin Watson (84) catches a pass over Minnesota Vikings safety Camryn Bynum (24) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)(Abbie Parr | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Chiefs’ leader in yards per reception suffered a dislocated elbow during Kansas City’s Week 6 win over the Denver Broncos.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the news Friday morning.

“He’s out a few weeks at least,” Rapoport tweeted.

READ MORE: Chiefs win 19-8, extend win streak over Broncos to 16 games

Watson has caught 10 passes for 219 yards this season. He suffered the elbow injury after dropping a pass in the second half of Thursday night’s 19-8 win over the Broncos.

Rapoport said Friday afternoon that an MRI revealed no significant damage for Watson, meaning he could return to the field sooner rather than later.

