Jones extends sack streak with second quarter sack

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Chris Jones is doing what he can to reach the lofty incentives negotiated into his contract.

During the second quarter of Kansas City’s Thursday night game against the Denver Broncos, Jones wrangled Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson for a sack.

READ MORE: Mahomes passes Dawson for most completions in Chiefs history

It added to Jones’ 5.5 sacks totaled in his five games played this year, and extended his streak of games with a sack to eight. That ties him with former Chiefs defensive end Justin Houston for the second-longest streak in franchise history, and trails just his own 2018 record of 11 games in a row with a sack.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.