Jones extends sack streak with second quarter sack

FILE - Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones comes onto the field during...
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones comes onto the field during introductions before playing the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL AFC Championship playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Mo. The negotiations between the Kansas City Chiefs and Chris Jones appear to be getting more contentious by the day, and chances are growing that the Super Bowl champions will begin their title defense without the All-Pro defensive tackle. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann, File)(Reed Hoffmann | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Chris Jones is doing what he can to reach the lofty incentives negotiated into his contract.

During the second quarter of Kansas City’s Thursday night game against the Denver Broncos, Jones wrangled Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson for a sack.

READ MORE: Mahomes passes Dawson for most completions in Chiefs history

It added to Jones’ 5.5 sacks totaled in his five games played this year, and extended his streak of games with a sack to eight. That ties him with former Chiefs defensive end Justin Houston for the second-longest streak in franchise history, and trails just his own 2018 record of 11 games in a row with a sack.

