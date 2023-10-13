Johnathon McCoy with Market Advisory Group Chats Retirement Red Zone

With the amount of information that comes at you, it’s no surprise that Medicare open enrollment can be very overwhelming. Jonathan McCoy joins Shane to share his tips on how you can simplify the process. Tune into KCTV5 every Thursday at 9am for investment advice from Market Advisory Group & submit your investment questions at www.AskOurAdvisor.com. Your question may be answered on air. Sponsored by Market Advisory Group.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.