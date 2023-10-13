Hyman Brand Hebrew Academy hosts area students and staff for supportive welcome to class

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Local students and staff from area schools impacted by the tragedies in the Middle East stood outside Hyman Brand Hebrew Academy Friday morning to welcome the students with support and kindness

Hyman Brand Hebrew Academy Head of School Adam Tilove said, “The outpouring was remarkable. I saw parents crying in cars, I saw our teachers crying, people came to me, they thanked me, they hugged me. It means so much.”

It was a chilly morning in Overland Park Friday, but the smiling faces made the kids feel warm inside as they made their way inside. Several individuals stuck around after the drop-off portion of the morning for the school’s weekly Friday assembly.

This all comes as the battle ensues in the Middle East. The Associated Press reports the Israeli military directed the evacuation of northern Gaza, home to more than 1 million people, following Hamas’ deadly attack on civilians and soldiers.

“They’re able to terrify us,” said Tilove. “They did the most horrible things imaginable and then reached around the world to the youngest kids, anyone who has a cell phone, and said, ‘Well, you’re next.’”

A group of Heads of Schools in Kansas City met Tuesday this week about what they all can do to help students, staff, and families during this time.

“They said, ‘Are you alright?’ and I said, ‘No. I am not alright, we are not alright.’”

With Friday being the day the former Hamas chief asked for protests from the Muslim world and for neighboring countries to join the fight against Israel, Tilove asked the Heads of Schools to join their own way of showing support.

“I don’t mean stand with us with a post on Facebook, I mean literally stand outside with us at drop-off and be with us,” said Tilove. “And if you don’t feel secure doing that, think about how our 5th graders feel and please come anyway.”

