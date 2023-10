KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Hy-Vee High School Team of the Week award goes to Mill Valley High School football.

The Jaguars are off to a 5-1 start this season and won the award after defeating Shawnee Mission South 35-0 last Friday.

