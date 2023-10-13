Hundreds of Americans remain trapped in Israel, here’s how a Kansas native got ou

(KCTV) - Ashley and Greg Dietz are working their way back home to the United States.

The couple planned a vacation to Israel with friends. They didn’t realize war had broken out until the flight landed and they overheard people in customs.

“I heard him say, ‘How is the situation right now?’” recalls Ashley Dietz.

Dietz is from Claflin, Kansas, and is a graduate of the University of Kansas.

“It took some time to really understand what was happening. It took until that night until we really understood how serious it was,” said Ashley.

The couple stayed several days in Jerusalem until they were able to secure a flight to Milan, Italy.

“We did see missiles and just things totally unnerving. But we are just devastated for the people,” Ashley said.

Ashley and her husband said they were impressed with the resiliency of the Israeli people. Her husband Greg recalled the kindness of people in turmoil.

“The gentleman that was there, his parents in Tel Aviv -- the house on fire... family members missing that they haven’t heard from. Yet, he took us to his house, opened his kitchen and said, ‘Take what you want,’” said Greg.

The couple were able to get out on their own but mentioned the support they received from Sen. Roger Marshall’s office.

READ MORE: Hyman Brand Hebrew Academy hosts area students and staff for supportive welcome to class

Senator Marshall’s office reports they are working on 6 other cases where Americans need help with safe passage.

Leaving Israel has gotten more complicated with major airlines cancelling flights from Tel Aviv.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.