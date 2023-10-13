Aging & Style
“He thought I was going to tell him I was pregnant.” Woman tells husband she won $2M instead

The couple said they plan to give some money to their church, buy a larger home and buy a new car.(Kentucky Lottery)
By Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OAK GROVE, Ky. (Gray News) – A woman in Kentucky surprised her husband with some exciting news after she had just left an OB-GYN appointment – but it wasn’t what he thought.

Jacalyn Armstrong called her husband in tears after learning she had won $2 million in the Kentucky Lottery Powerball.

“I told him I had some news and at first he didn’t believe me,” she told Kentucky Lottery officials laughing. “He thought I was going to tell him I was pregnant.”

Armstrong said her mom thought the same thing when she called her.

“I was like, ‘What is wrong with you all?’” she said.

Armstrong told lottery officials she doesn’t play the lottery often and hadn’t even told her husband she bought tickets, so he was even more surprised.

She bought a total of six Powerball tickets.

The winning ticket matched the five white ball numbers winning the game’s $1 million second prize, according to lottery officials. She had added Power Play to her tickets, which doubled her prize to $2 million.

The couple said they plan to give some money to their church, buy a larger home and buy a new car.

