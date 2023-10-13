Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Gardner Ks opens their first inclusive playground

The city of Gardner has a lot to celebrate, opening their first inclusive playground.
The city of Gardner has a lot to celebrate, opening their first inclusive playground.(kctv)
By Melonne McBride
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARDNER, Kan. (KCTV) - The city of Gardner has a lot to celebrate, opening their first inclusive playground. The city held their ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday morning.

The playground is located at Veterans Park, 121 west Pawnee Lane, and features several new play equipment such as a Smart Play Market Cafe, We-Go-Round and an assisted zipline.

“We are so excited for the grand reopening of the park with the new equipment,” said Mayor Todd Winters.

Inclusive playgrounds provide a sensory-rich play experience for every cognitive level and developmental stage. The playground will also include accommodations for wheelchair users’ to entrances and benches.

There have been accessibility enhancements made to the walkways, and a perimeter fence was also added for safety.

This is a project that brings much pride to our community—one that serves our children and considers the needs of all kids

Mayor Todd Winters, Gardner, Kansas

The ribbon cutting ceremony was held Friday morning and all families were invited as well as service dogs.

Caption

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Swift watches from a suite inside Arrowhead Stadium during the first half of an NFL...
Report: Taylor Swift to attend Thursday night Chiefs game as love story continues
Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce watch an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the...
Taylor Swift attends 3rd Kansas City Chiefs game amid Travis Kelce romance
Ira Latham, a father of four Higley Unified School District students, spins around to show the...
Dad strips down at school board meeting to make ‘clear argument’ about dress code
File: KCPD: Person life-threatening, shot early Thursday morning
KCPD: Person shot early Thursday morning
FILE: Former Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark (55) running on the field during the...
Former Chief to miss return to Arrowhead

Latest News

The city of Gardner has a lot to celebrate, opening their first inclusive playground.
Gardner Ks inclusive playground
Two books were returned to Mid-Continent Public Libraries after more than 30 years overdue.
‘Better late than never!‘ Book returned to Kansas City library 30 years overdue
Hyman Brand Hebrew Academy
Hyman Brand Hebrew Academy hosts area students and staff for supportive welcome to class
Hyman Brand Hebrew Academy hosts area students and staff for supportive welcome to class
Hyman Brand Hebrew Academy hosts area students and staff for supportive welcome to class