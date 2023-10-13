Gardner Ks opens their first inclusive playground

GARDNER, Kan. (KCTV) - The city of Gardner has a lot to celebrate, opening their first inclusive playground. The city held their ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday morning.

The playground is located at Veterans Park, 121 west Pawnee Lane, and features several new play equipment such as a Smart Play Market Cafe, We-Go-Round and an assisted zipline.

“We are so excited for the grand reopening of the park with the new equipment,” said Mayor Todd Winters.

Inclusive playgrounds provide a sensory-rich play experience for every cognitive level and developmental stage. The playground will also include accommodations for wheelchair users’ to entrances and benches.

There have been accessibility enhancements made to the walkways, and a perimeter fence was also added for safety.

This is a project that brings much pride to our community—one that serves our children and considers the needs of all kids

The ribbon cutting ceremony was held Friday morning and all families were invited as well as service dogs.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.