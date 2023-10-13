Football Friday Night: High school football games to watch in Kansas City area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s another jam-packed evening of high school football in the Kansas City area.

Mill Valley was voted as our Hy-Vee Team of the Week following a dominant win over Shawnee Mission South.

Here are some of the games we are monitoring Friday evening:

Mill Valley at Olathe North

Bishop Miege at Blue Valley West

Lees Summit West at Lees Summit North

St. Thomas Aquinas at Blue Valley

Blue Valley North at Blue Valley Northwest

William Chrisman at Grain Valley

North Kansas City at Fort Osage

Raymore-Peculiar at Liberty North

Lee’s Summit at Liberty

SLUH at Rockhurst

Pittsburg at Smithville

Park Hill South at Platte County

Staley at Park Hill

Kapaun Mt. Carmel at St. James Academy

Olathe East at Gardner-Edgerton

Blue Valley Southwest at Wyandotte

Kearney at Grandview

Blue Springs at Blue Springs South

Oak Park at St. Joseph Central

Olathe South at Shawnee Mission South

St. Pius X at St. Joseph Lafayette

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.