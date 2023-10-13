Football Friday Night: High school football games to watch in Kansas City area
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s another jam-packed evening of high school football in the Kansas City area.
Mill Valley was voted as our Hy-Vee Team of the Week following a dominant win over Shawnee Mission South.
Here are some of the games we are monitoring Friday evening:
- Mill Valley at Olathe North
- Bishop Miege at Blue Valley West
- Lees Summit West at Lees Summit North
- St. Thomas Aquinas at Blue Valley
- Blue Valley North at Blue Valley Northwest
- William Chrisman at Grain Valley
- North Kansas City at Fort Osage
- Raymore-Peculiar at Liberty North
- Lee’s Summit at Liberty
- SLUH at Rockhurst
- Pittsburg at Smithville
- Park Hill South at Platte County
- Staley at Park Hill
- Kapaun Mt. Carmel at St. James Academy
- Olathe East at Gardner-Edgerton
- Blue Valley Southwest at Wyandotte
- Kearney at Grandview
- Blue Springs at Blue Springs South
- Oak Park at St. Joseph Central
- Olathe South at Shawnee Mission South
- St. Pius X at St. Joseph Lafayette
