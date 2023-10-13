Aging & Style
Football Friday Night: High school football games to watch in Kansas City area

MIll Valley takes on Olathe North in high school football action.
MIll Valley takes on Olathe North in high school football action.(KCTV5)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s another jam-packed evening of high school football in the Kansas City area.

Mill Valley was voted as our Hy-Vee Team of the Week following a dominant win over Shawnee Mission South.

Here are some of the games we are monitoring Friday evening:

  • Mill Valley at Olathe North
  • Bishop Miege at Blue Valley West
  • Lees Summit West at Lees Summit North
  • St. Thomas Aquinas at Blue Valley
  • Blue Valley North at Blue Valley Northwest
  • William Chrisman at Grain Valley
  • North Kansas City at Fort Osage
  • Raymore-Peculiar at Liberty North
  • Lee’s Summit at Liberty
  • SLUH at Rockhurst
  • Pittsburg at Smithville
  • Park Hill South at Platte County
  • Staley at Park Hill
  • Kapaun Mt. Carmel at St. James Academy
  • Olathe East at Gardner-Edgerton
  • Blue Valley Southwest at Wyandotte
  • Kearney at Grandview
  • Blue Springs at Blue Springs South
  • Oak Park at St. Joseph Central
  • Olathe South at Shawnee Mission South
  • St. Pius X at St. Joseph Lafayette

