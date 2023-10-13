Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

FIRST WARN FORECAST: Friday night football should be dry, cool and breezy

By Warren Sears
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Our latest cold front is clearing the region as we speak. On the back side of that front, cool temperatures and rather windy conditions. Friday night football will be chilly! Temperatures will likely fall into the lower 50s by the end of the games. Our wind stays persistent out of the northwest this evening, tonight and even through Saturday. I am expecting cloudy conditions for Saturday, with highs only in the mid 50s and a northwest breeze 10-20 mph with higher gusts.

This is NOT a great forecast for viewing the latest solar eclipse. We fall under the 60% coverage region, but it will be tough to see. The entire region will stay cloudy most likely. During the day Saturday, especially in the evening, we could see a few light showers. Rain chances are rather low through the next seven days, but our temperatures start to warm a bit into next Tuesday/Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Swift watches from a suite inside Arrowhead Stadium during the first half of an NFL...
Report: Taylor Swift to attend Thursday night Chiefs game as love story continues
Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce watch an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the...
Taylor Swift attends 3rd Kansas City Chiefs game amid Travis Kelce romance
Ira Latham, a father of four Higley Unified School District students, spins around to show the...
Dad strips down at school board meeting to make ‘clear argument’ about dress code
File: KCPD: Person life-threatening, shot early Thursday morning
KCPD: Person shot early Thursday morning
FILE: Former Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark (55) running on the field during the...
Former Chief to miss return to Arrowhead

Latest News

FIRST WARN FORECAST: Friday night football should be dry, cool and breezy
College Kickoff
FIRST WARN FORECAST: A crisp fall-like Friday with sprinkles in the morning, clear in the afternoon
A crisp fall-like Friday with sprinkles in the morning, clear in the afternoon
A crisp fall-like Friday with sprinkles in the morning, clear in the afternoon
Forecast track for late Thursday night in Kansas City.
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Cold front invades Friday morning in KC area