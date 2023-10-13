FIRST WARN FORECAST: Friday night football should be dry, cool and breezy

Our latest cold front is clearing the region as we speak. On the back side of that front, cool temperatures and rather windy conditions. Friday night football will be chilly! Temperatures will likely fall into the lower 50s by the end of the games. Our wind stays persistent out of the northwest this evening, tonight and even through Saturday. I am expecting cloudy conditions for Saturday, with highs only in the mid 50s and a northwest breeze 10-20 mph with higher gusts.

This is NOT a great forecast for viewing the latest solar eclipse. We fall under the 60% coverage region, but it will be tough to see. The entire region will stay cloudy most likely. During the day Saturday, especially in the evening, we could see a few light showers. Rain chances are rather low through the next seven days, but our temperatures start to warm a bit into next Tuesday/Wednesday.

