FIRST WARN FORECAST: A crisp fall-like Friday with sprinkles in the morning, clear in the afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An area of low pressure continues to rotate through central Nebraska as its cold front along gates across the Missouri River Valley. Scattered showers are common for the morning and will become more isolated into the afternoon as the low pressure continues to rotate through central Nebraska as its cold front elongates across the Missouri River Valley. Scattered showers are common for the morning and will become more isolated into the afternoon as the low pressure continues to track to the east/northeast into Iowa. Most of our severe weather is expected well to the east of the viewing area near Columbia and moving into St. Louis today. We can still see a few isolated, heavy downpours and perhaps a few weak thunderstorms, so grabbing the umbrella before you head out, the door is a good idea.

Thursday Rain Threat (KCTV 5)

As the front pass is overhead and we begin to switch the direction of the wind from the south to the west, temperatures will not move much from this morning. Heavy clouds in a few isolated showers will continue throughout the day keeping temperatures within the 60s and not expected to increase past 66°. Wind gusts up to 30 mph will also be expected throughout the day which may lead to a difficult time keeping control of high-profile vehicles on major highways. We will officially achieve a northerly track with our wind late tonight into Saturday morning which will aid in dropping temperatures significantly for the weekend. Middle to upper 50s for afternoon high temperatures are expected along with morning low temperatures in the upper 30s in lower 40s.

We will begin rebounding temperatures into next week quickly and achieve seasonable high temperatures in the upper 60s by Wednesday just ahead of our next nuisance weather pattern. A new cold front is expected to develop around this timeframe of the work week which will allow an increased chance of wet weather Wednesday night into Thursday. The best chances so far seem to be Thursday, but being that we are so far out in our future forecast we will remain conservative with rain chances.

