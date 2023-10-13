Film celebrating Walt Disney awarded grant from Missouri Humanities

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Thank You Walt Disney Inc. announced Thursday it was awarded a $5,000 grant from Missouri Humanities to produce a documentary film about the contributions he made to animation during his time in Kansas City.

The funding will also be matched by a donation from local performing arts enthusiast Richard E. Fagerberg.

Walt Disney’s career in animation leads back to Laugh-O-Gram Studio in Kansas City. It’s where he put pen to paper and brought some of his first animations to life when he moved in, in 1922. It became both his work and home space. Although he wasn’t in the building for long, one nonprofit has made it their mission to ensure people remember Walt Disney’s roots in the first ‘House of the Mouse.’

READ MORE: Missouri bill could lead to more movies being filmed in the state

“We’re hoping that, that movie will be an inspiration partly to students that would come in and say ‘What’s this all about?’ ‘Why is the history of this building important?’,” said TYWD Building Development Director James Sage.

Over the course of one year, Disney and his team created animations that set the tone for the rest of his career including “Alice’s Cartoonland” which would later become “Alice in Wonderland.” That was his last work in Kansas City. After going bankrupt, he packed up and moved to California in 1923.

For decades, the building has become dormant. The nonprofit has a mission of changing that through an estimated $6.8 million revitalization project that will make the building a teaching facility and movie theater for aspiring digital media professionals. Earlier this year, they received $2 million in federal funding for the project.

Sage says it’s a growing field with 50,000 jobs available.

“Our hope is that we can pull from some of the inner city youth out there to begin training them, that’ll be our main emphasis but also if somebody comes along, 30 years old, doesn’t have a career, wants the training that we got, we’ll be happy to have them,” he said.

The organization is currently searching for a producer and director to get to work on the documentary with a goal completion of Spring 2024.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.