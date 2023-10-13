Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Emotional reunions: Travelers returning to US from war-torn Israel reunite with family

People returning to the U.S. from war-torn Israel meet with family members. (Source: WCVB, VIEWER HANDOUT, CNN)
By Jennifer Eagan, WCVB
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (WCVB) - There were lots of tears Thursday as Massachusetts residents reunited with family members returning from war-torn Israel at Boston’s Logan International Airport.

Inside the airport, a woman named Jayne checked her phone for updates waiting for her son and his family to arrive on a flight from Tel Aviv.

“I felt better when they were in the airport, better when they were on the plane. And when I see them, I’ll feel even better,” she said.

Passengers started streaming into Terminal E with stories about what they’ve been through.

“We were in the bomb shelter several times,” Phil, the woman’s son, said.

Jayne was reunited with her son, her daughter-in-law and her two grandchildren.

They had been in northern Israel visiting family.

“With everything right now just being so uneasy and uncertain and not really knowing what’s going to happen next ... we just wanted to get out,” Phil said.

He added, “The [Tel Aviv] airport was pretty chaotic for sure with a lot of delays and a lot of cancellations, but they did an incredible job.”

Other passengers shared similar stories about leaving Tel Aviv.

The travelers said they are worried about what happens next in Israel but are grateful to be back in the U.S.

“This is home for us. So, we’re happy to be back,” Phil said.

The Biden administration has said it’s arranging charter flights for American citizens and their families looking to leave Israel.

Those flights would begin operating on Friday.

Copyright 2023 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Swift watches from a suite inside Arrowhead Stadium during the first half of an NFL...
Report: Taylor Swift to attend Thursday night Chiefs game as love story continues
Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce watch an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the...
Taylor Swift attends 3rd Kansas City Chiefs game amid Travis Kelce romance
Ira Latham, a father of four Higley Unified School District students, spins around to show the...
Dad strips down at school board meeting to make ‘clear argument’ about dress code
File: KCPD: Person life-threatening, shot early Thursday morning
KCPD: Person shot early Thursday morning
FILE: Former Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark (55) running on the field during the...
Former Chief to miss return to Arrowhead

Latest News

Joran Van Der Sloot scheduled for change of plea hearing next week
Joran Van Der Sloot scheduled for change of plea hearing next week
Smoke rises following Israeli airstrikes in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip on Thursday, Oct. 12,...
Palestinians flee northern Gaza after Israel orders 1 million to evacuate as ground attack looms
(Sources: CNN, POOL, SPECTRUM NEWS NY1, GETTY IMAGES)
US cities on alert as Biden pledges support for Israel
MIll Valley takes on Olathe North in high school football action.
Football Friday Night: High school football games to watch in Kansas City area
A controversial immigration bill that was passed in Kansas back in July over the veto of...
New Kansas immigration law has advocates worried it will target innocent people