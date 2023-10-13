Aging & Style
Chiefs beat Broncos, 19-8 to extend 16-game win streak over divisional foe

Kansas City Chiefs place kicker Harrison Butker (7) reacts after kicking a field goal during...
Kansas City Chiefs place kicker Harrison Butker (7) reacts after kicking a field goal during the second half of an NFL football gam against the Denver Broncose, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A dominant defensive effort helped the Kansas City Chiefs improve to 5-1 with a 19-8 victory over the Denver Broncos.

Kicker Harrison Butker converted on all four of his field goal attempts, including makes from 52 and 60 yards, to spearhead the Chiefs offensive output.

Wide receiver Kadarius Toney scored the lone Chiefs touchdown of the night, securing a 3-yard pass for a score late in the second quarter.

In the same quarter, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes surpassed Len Dawson for most completions in Chiefs’ franchise history with his eighth reception of the night. Mahomes finished the night completing 30-of-40 passes for 306 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

