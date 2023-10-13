Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Belton Police arrest 2 after missing juvenile call

(MGN)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELTON, Mo. (KCTV) - Two people were taken into custody Thursday following a missing juvenile call in the 174th block of Montgall Drive.

Police said officers were familiar with the residence and made contact with a resident who denied having anyone in the home.

Later in the evening, a search warrant was obtained by investigators for the residence.

Belton Police said an adult man with an active Kansas City warrant was located inside the home and taken into custody without incident. Police also discovered an 18-year-old female with a warrant for her arrest, but not a juvenile.

She was also taken into custody without an incident.

Belton Police said investigators will continue to investigate the case and additional charges could follow.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

radio microphone generic
Two Kansas City radio stations change format
Kansas head coach Bill Self reacts to a call on the sideline against Texas Tech during the...
KU to vacate 2018 Final Four appearance, Big 12 title; violation level downgraded for Self
An assault suspect was eventually found dead in a neighbor's home after an incident that...
Olathe Police: Man flees into neighbor’s home, later found dead
FILE: Former Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark (55) running on the field during the...
Former Chief to miss return to Arrowhead
Most people in Missouri will now be able to carry concealed guns without a permit
Missouri Sheriff waves conceal carry fees following Hamas attacks in Israel

Latest News

Chief Operating Officer Natalie Lewis sat down with Jill and Shane to talk about their...
KC Scholars: Great Jobs KC
Dr. Norman sat down with Shane to talk about Medicare enrollment and how to choose the right...
Optum: Dr. Norman stopped by to talk Medicare enrollment
New lawsuits over potholes against Kansas City and the Kansas City Public School District claim...
Lawsuit alleges severe injuries from potholes around Kansas City
New lawsuits over potholes against Kansas City and the Kansas City Public School District claim...
Lawsuit alleges severe injuries from potholes near KCPS