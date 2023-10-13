Belton Police arrest 2 after missing juvenile call

BELTON, Mo. (KCTV) - Two people were taken into custody Thursday following a missing juvenile call in the 174th block of Montgall Drive.

Police said officers were familiar with the residence and made contact with a resident who denied having anyone in the home.

Later in the evening, a search warrant was obtained by investigators for the residence.

Belton Police said an adult man with an active Kansas City warrant was located inside the home and taken into custody without incident. Police also discovered an 18-year-old female with a warrant for her arrest, but not a juvenile.

She was also taken into custody without an incident.

Belton Police said investigators will continue to investigate the case and additional charges could follow.

