Answering the call of duty: A Kansas City jewish man embarks on mission to Israeli war zone

By Ryan Hennessy
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Matthew Vonende, a Jewish man that grew up in Kansas City is answering the call of duty to rejoin the Israel Defense Force.

Vonende departs from KCI on Monday, flies to New York and then to Tel Aviv where he will receive his assignment with the IDF.

“If they need me to clean toilets, I will clean toilets,” Vonende said. “I was a paratrooper, I’ll push to join my friends on the front.”

He previously served in Israel with the 101st Battalion between 2015 and 2017 under the United States and Israel joint program called “Volunteers from Overseas.”

Vonende calls the need to return a compulsion, and that he hasn’t had much sleep since the attack by Hamas.

“We have American support unlike anything we’ve ever seen, and we’re grateful for that,” Vonende said. “That comes straight from my friends on the frontline right now. The gratitude for the American people to the American government is beyond words.”

Vonende’s mother, sisters, aunt and uncle live in Kansas City. He said he recently bought a condo near the Plaza and works in real estate investment.

“Kansas City is our home,” Vonende said.

