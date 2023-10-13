Aging & Style
Agape Boarding School sued in death of former student

This December, 2020, shows Agape Boarding School in Stockton, Mo. (Jill Toyoshiba/The Kansas City Star via AP)(Jill Toyoshiba | AP)
By Angie Ricono
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The family of a former student has filed a federal lawsuit against Agape Boarding School.

The lawsuit seeks damages for the abuse he allegedly endured at Agape and asks the courts to hold the boarding school responsible for his death. The young man died by suicide when he was 29.

Agape shut down earlier this year citing financial hardship. It was located in Stockton, Missouri.

The religious boarding school has been the focus of criminal investigations and lawsuits as dozens of students step forward with horror stories.

The new lawsuit contains allegations of physical abuse and torture at the hands of Agape employees.

The filing also claims the student was gang-raped by multiple men in a basement who used both body parts and objects. The lawsuit claims that the attack forever changed the young man.

Agape had a culture of abuse, but that information was not disclosed to the parents, according to the filing.

The lawsuit claims Agape knew of the abuses but did little to protect their own student. It states no hotline calls were made.

The new filing claims a suicide note discussing his abuse and mistreatment at the hands of Agape employees.

There are now 24 federal lawsuits filed against Agape.

