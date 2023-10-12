Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

World War I-era ship found at the bottom of Lake Superior

A 100-year-old shipwreck was found 800 feet deep in the Lake Superior. (SOURCE: The Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A 100-year-old shipwreck has been discovered in Lake Superior near Whitefish, Michigan.

The World War I-era steel bulk freighter Huronton went down in 1923.

The ship was empty at the time. It was sailing in heavy fog and smoke from forest fires when it collided with the loaded freighter Cetus, which was almost twice its size at 416 feet long.

The Cetus tore a hole in the Huronton, and the crew boarded the Cetus when it became clear the ship wouldn’t stay afloat.

The first mate even had time to untie the crew’s mascot, the bulldog, and carry it onto the Cetus.

It’s long been known that the Huronton sank, but the wreckage wasn’t found until August in waters 800 feet deep.

The wreck is only a few miles from the Edmund Fitzgerald, which sank in 1975 and was immortalized in song by Canadian singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

radio microphone generic
Two Kansas City radio stations change format
An assault suspect was eventually found dead in a neighbor's home after an incident that...
Olathe Police: Man flees into neighbor’s home, later found dead
Kansas head coach Bill Self reacts to a call on the sideline against Texas Tech during the...
KU to vacate 2018 Final Four appearance, Big 12 title; violation level downgraded for Self
Bill Self said is "100 percent" returning next season to coach the Kansas Jayhawks.
Report: Kansas Basketball braces for NCAA infractions ruling
Nordstrom Rack on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, provided an opportunity for littles with Big Brothers...
New Nordstrom Rack location ready to open in Kansas City metro

Latest News

Olathe homeowner recalls events surrounding officer-involved shooting in his neighborhood
Olathe Police: Man flees into neighbor’s home, later found dead
Olathe homeowner recalls events surrounding officer-involved shooting in his neighborhood
FILE - The Microsoft logo is pictured at the Mobile World Congress 2023 in Barcelona, Spain, on...
IRS says Microsoft owes $28.9 billion in back taxes; Microsoft disagrees
Q39 is prepping for the Kansas City Chiefs against Denver Broncos game with some great...
Q39 gets ready for Broncos week
Q39 is prepping for the Kansas City Chiefs against Denver Broncos game with some great...
Q39 gets ready for Broncos week