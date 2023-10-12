Aging & Style
Woman takes down Halloween casket display after learning neighbor has lung cancer: ‘Kindness is free’

Neighbors in a South Carolina community proved that a little bit of compassion goes a long way. (Source: @thatsnorthsense/LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUNCAN, S.C. (Gray News) – Neighbors in a South Carolina community proved that a little bit of compassion goes a long way, even during the Halloween season.

A homeowner named Salena posted a video to TikTok of her interaction with a neighbor who kindly asked Salena to take down one of her Halloween decorations in her front yard.

The doorbell camera video shows a man knocking on Salena’s door with a request, explaining that his father – Salena’s neighbor – was just diagnosed with lung cancer.

“I know you’re celebrating Halloween and all that stuff, but he just got diagnosed with lung cancer the other day, and you know, this thing (the coffin) is just kind of scary, would you mind taking maybe just the casket out?” he asks. “I’m just trying to direct him to different thoughts, so he’s not thinking about it.”

Salena understood and decided to take down the display.

In the video’s caption, Salena said she loves Halloween, and the decorations took her a while to make and put up.

“I had just purchased the skeleton carrying the casket to go along with my graveyard to really set my Halloween decor off this year … I was a little sad at first, but I thought about the bigger picture,” she wrote.

Salena said removing the casket “isn’t hurting me at all, but it may ease and bring my neighbor a little bit of peace as he adjusts to this news.”

TikTok users commended both people for handling the situation in such a respectful manner.

“His explanation was so heartfelt. It’s so kind of you to respond in the same way,” one user commented.

“He truly was coming to me from a place of love for his father and I couldn’t deny that for them,” Salena replied. “Always next year.”

Salena said the only thing to do next is to decide what decoration she will replace the casket with.

“Kindness is free and compassion goes a long way,” she said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

