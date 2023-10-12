Aging & Style
Shawnee Police looking for armed robbery suspect

Shawnee Police are asking for help identifying this man who yielded a large kitchen knife...
Shawnee Police are asking for help identifying this man who yielded a large kitchen knife during a convenience store robbery.(Shawnee Police Department)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) - A suspect who held a large kitchen knife and demanded cash, cigarettes and lottery tickets at a convenience store in Shawnee is on the loose.

The Shawnee Police Department said a suspect entered a convenience store in the 16600 block of Midland Drive just after midnight Thursday morning and made the demands.

Then, the suspect left the scene driving a blue Ford Edge with what police are describing as an unknown vanity license plate on the front of the vehicle.

Shawnee Police shared this photo of an armed robbery suspect vehicle from early Thursday morning.
Shawnee Police shared this photo of an armed robbery suspect vehicle from early Thursday morning.(Shawnee Police Department)

If you can identify the person or suspect vehicle, police are asking you to call the Shawnee Police Department at 913-631-2150 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

