Q39 gets ready for Broncos week

Q39 is prepping for the Kansas City Chiefs against Denver Broncos game with some great tailgating barbeque.

Chef Phillip Thompson, corporate executive chef of “Q39 Restaurants” shared all the smoky, falling off the bone main dishes with Shane; from slow smoked brisket, oak fire grilled pork ribs, and ‘the best wings on the planet’.

Chef Phillip even shared some tips for those that want to recreate their own homemade Q39 brisket.

“Trim, prep your meat ahead of time. We inject our brisket, it helps keep it nice and juicy through the cooking process,” Chef Phillip shared.

However, the meats are not the only thing that Q39 specializes in. Side dishes are a big attraction when tailgating.

The barbeque restaurant offers up savory baked beans, refreshing cucumber salad, everyone’s favorite, potato salad and even a new item on the menu; Mexican street corn.

The sides are available for individual sale all the way up to a sale of a gallon. Look to Q39 for your tailgating needs.

