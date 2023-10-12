Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Overland Park man charged with fentanyl distribution that led to fatal overdose

Hugo Guzman was accused of distributing the controlled substance that led to the death of...
Hugo Guzman was accused of distributing the controlled substance that led to the death of Wesley Howard on Feb. 20, 2022.(Johnson County Detention Center)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRWAY, Kan. (KCTV) - A 20-year-old man has been charged in the 2022 fatal fentanyl overdose of another man.

The Johnson County District Attorney’s Office announced that Hugo Cesar Guzman, Jr. was charged with drug distribution causing death and two counts of fentanyl distribution.

Guzman was accused of distributing the controlled substance that led to the death of Wesley Howard on Feb. 20, 2022.

Guzman was booked into the Johnson County Detention Center on a $250,000 bond.

His arraignment hearing was held Thursday, and his next court date has been set for Oct. 19.

ALSO READ: Wyandotte County mayors create ‘community-led’ task force to spark change

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

radio microphone generic
Two Kansas City radio stations change format
Kansas head coach Bill Self reacts to a call on the sideline against Texas Tech during the...
KU to vacate 2018 Final Four appearance, Big 12 title; violation level downgraded for Self
An assault suspect was eventually found dead in a neighbor's home after an incident that...
Olathe Police: Man flees into neighbor’s home, later found dead
FILE: Former Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark (55) running on the field during the...
Former Chief to miss return to Arrowhead
Most people in Missouri will now be able to carry concealed guns without a permit
Missouri Sheriff waves conceal carry fees following Hamas attacks in Israel

Latest News

Leavenworth man convicted of sex crimes with a child
Officers are on the scene of a “critical incident” unfolding in Glendorado Township, a few...
Five officers shot and wounded in Minnesota, authorities say; suspect arrested
Shawnee Police are asking for help identifying this man who yielded a large kitchen knife...
Shawnee Police looking for armed robbery suspect
FILE — More than 55,000 people filed a property tax appeal with the Jackson County Assessment...
BOE hearing officers released, Jackson County homeowners describe mess for appeals