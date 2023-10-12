Overland Park man charged with fentanyl distribution that led to fatal overdose

FAIRWAY, Kan. (KCTV) - A 20-year-old man has been charged in the 2022 fatal fentanyl overdose of another man.

The Johnson County District Attorney’s Office announced that Hugo Cesar Guzman, Jr. was charged with drug distribution causing death and two counts of fentanyl distribution.

Guzman was accused of distributing the controlled substance that led to the death of Wesley Howard on Feb. 20, 2022.

Guzman was booked into the Johnson County Detention Center on a $250,000 bond.

His arraignment hearing was held Thursday, and his next court date has been set for Oct. 19.

