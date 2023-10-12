Olathe homeowner recalls events surrounding officer-involved shooting in his neighborhood

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - Olathe Police said a man was found dead after an officer-involved shooting. This happened just blocks from Forest View Elementary School on Tuesday night. Police said a man was trying to break into a neighbor’s house.

The armed man ran toward his neighbor’s home, and police opened fire.

Although police fired at the armed suspect it hasn’t been determined if that’s how he died or if something else happened inside the house. That’s what investigators with the Johnson County Officer Involved Critical Incident Investigation team are now trying to piece together. But in the meantime, the neighborhood is still in disbelief.

Investigators were still combing through a house off 126th Terrace in Olathe where police say an armed man ran with a gun before being shot by Olathe Police. Neighbors recall hearing things escalate.

“We were actually making dinner when we heard all the sirens and gunshots go off,” Jonathan Greenlee, who lives off 126th Terrace said. “And then it all just transpired from there. So a lot of police vehicles.”

Initially, OPD said they were investigating an assault between two people who lived on the street. They say eventually one man grabbed a handgun and tried to enter the neighbor’s home. Officers then fired at him. The suspect was still able to enter the neighbor’s house, but those inside managed to get out unharmed. Police then sent in a drone into the home, where they located the suspect dead.

“The manner in which the man died is still under investigation as well as any events that might have occurred once he made entrance into that house,” Sgt. John Moncayo explained Wednesday. “I will say from the time that officers arrived to when the first shots were fired, it was about an hour and 30 minutes.”

In this Olathe neighborhood, residents are still reeling from it all.

“We’ve had a lot of conversations with the neighbors,” Greenlee added. “My wife actually works at the elementary school here and they’ve had meetings from a staff perspective to make sure they can handle any emotions coming from the neighbors or the children.”

While the conversations in this community are starting, the investigation into the officers’ actions are underway “Based on what the officers had at the time, and the actions of the suspect they believe that there was someone that potentially was in immediate risk of body harm and death,” Sgt. Moncayo stated, “So based on policy and what they’re allowed to do they used the force that was necessary.”

From here, all evidence will be gathered and analyzed by the Johnson County Officer Involved Critical Incident Investigation Team which consists of officers from other agencies. Then, the evidence will be presented to the DA’s office to determine if the shooting was justified. This division consists of roughly 60 investigators who are still not allowed to investigate any shootings if they personally know or have worked with the officer in question outside of being in this division.

“You’re not investigating your own officers,” Johnson County DA Stephen Howe said. “Instead, you have outside officers from another agency doing the investigation. It’s an independent investigation by virtue of that.”

