Non-profit Heart to Heart sends aid to those impacted by Israel-Hamas conflict

LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - Local healthcare non-profit Heart to Heart International provides humanitarian assistance all over the world. Now they are stepping up to help the thousands of people impacted by the Israel-Hamas conflict.

A 40 ft. container full of medicine, medical supplies, and hygiene kits from Heart to Heart’s warehouse in Lenexa is en route to help those caught in the crossfire.

“The people that are operating in that area are stunned, they’re in shock,” said CEO Kim Carroll.

The non-profit said their partners and humanitarian organizations on the ground are trying their best to do their work and help others who’ve lost family and friends – but they need supplies.

“Right now, you’ve got so many people displaced that just being able to distribute the basics: toothbrush, toothpaste, soap, shampoo, would make a real difference because they lost everything else,” said Carroll.

Kim Carroll is the CEO of Heart to Heart International and said many of the communities impacted don’t have regular access to medicine, as is and now those who did have access, no longer have it.

READ MORE: Local family therapist weighs in on how to process through war in Israel with kids

“We have another shipment of almost 300 hygiene kits that will be going out in the coming week also being delivered into the area,” Carroll said.

Carroll said it’s a horrific sight when innocent people are impacted by war and hopes their aid will make a difference.

“They lost connectivity to home, family, friends in many cases it just sends a communication that other people in the world care,” said Carroll.

Heart to Heart will continue to send shipments of supplies until they’re no longer needed.

“It feels good to know that here we are thousands of miles away and yet, we can make things better,” said Carroll.

Heart to Heart said there are several ways you can help with their humanitarian effort. There will be a chance for the community to help build hygiene kits at the warehouse, or you can donate by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.