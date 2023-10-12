Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Nearly half a million baby loveys, bibs voluntarily recalled

The loveys are used by babies and toddlers as a security blanket while the bibs are used to...
The loveys are used by babies and toddlers as a security blanket while the bibs are used to protect clothing during mealtime or from drool while teething.(FDA)
By Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Nearly half a million baby sleepy loveys are being voluntarily recalled due to a potential choking hazard, according to the Federal Drug Administration.

The FDA stated in a press release the recall involves the Little Sleepies Sleepyhead Lovey and Bandana Bib.

The loveys are used by babies and toddlers as a security blanket while the bibs are used to protect clothing during mealtime or from drool while teething.

According to the FDA, the products are being recalled after the company received two reports of care instruction labels coming off posing a choking risk.

The loveys and bibs were sold online and at boutiques across the country from Feb. 2021 through Sept. 2023.

Anyone with the recalled products should remove the care instruction label to eliminate the potential hazard or return it to the company for a full refund.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

radio microphone generic
Two Kansas City radio stations change format
Kansas head coach Bill Self reacts to a call on the sideline against Texas Tech during the...
KU to vacate 2018 Final Four appearance, Big 12 title; violation level downgraded for Self
An assault suspect was eventually found dead in a neighbor's home after an incident that...
Olathe Police: Man flees into neighbor’s home, later found dead
FILE: Former Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark (55) running on the field during the...
Former Chief to miss return to Arrowhead
Most people in Missouri will now be able to carry concealed guns without a permit
Missouri Sheriff waves conceal carry fees following Hamas attacks in Israel

Latest News

Daryl Clemmons is accused of shooting a youth football coach in Sherman Park.
Parent accused of shooting youth football coach in front of team
FILE - Brian Harrington, right, and Chuck Beauchine pray with other mourners during the funeral...
25 years after Matthew Shepard’s death, LGBTQ+ activists say equal-rights progress is at risk
Kansas City, Kansas, Mayor Tyrone Garner, the consolidation has not fixed the issues of massive...
Wyandotte County mayors create ‘community-led’ task force to spark change
FILE — The bus stop is in the Blue Springs city limits but is used for Lee’s Summit School...
Increased security deployed to Lee’s Summit Schools bus stop after Wednesday shooting