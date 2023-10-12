Missouri conservation agents warn of increase in bear sightings as temperatures drop

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Department of Conservation agents warn of increased bear activity as temperatures drop. Bears are beginning to prepare for the winter season as food sources become less and less available.

Black bears in Missouri can eat between 15,000 and 20,000 calories daily during this time of year. And while the bear population is growing, the Missouri Department of Conservation says we see more bears around suburban areas.

Conservation agent Francis Skalicky says that is a good reminder for those in southwest Missouri to take precautions to keep their home and property from being a target of bears.

“We are living in bear country, so yes, you know,” said Skalicky. “If you have trash cans, especially in rural areas, make sure they’re secure. Don’t leave pet food out overnight. Just be mindful that there could be a bear roaming through the areas. If bears get into the routine of finding food in a human-provided situation, be it a bird feeder, trash can, or stuff like that, they will probably come back. Where there is food once, there could be food again. So they will get in that routine.”

Call the Missouri Department of Conservation if you see our bear on your property, and you can’t scare it away. They will assist in removing the bear from your property.

