Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Local members of Congress helps Kansans and Missourians leave Israel amid war

Americans are struggling to get out of Israel following the Hamas attack and Israel’s...
Americans are struggling to get out of Israel following the Hamas attack and Israel’s subsequent declaration of war. Some of them are from Kansas and Missouri.(CNN)
By Betsy Webster
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KCTV) - Americans are struggling to get out of Israel following the Hamas attack and Israel’s subsequent declaration of war. Some of them are from Kansas and Missouri.

A church group of 42 people with Morning Star Church near St. Louis area were able to get out by bus at the only open border crossing to Jordan. They are making their way back to Missouri in separate groups.

Pastor Mike Schreiner has been posting video updates from overseas on the church’s Facebook page. His latest update came on Tuesday.

“Several of us are at a hotel in Amman. Others of us are at a hotel up near the Dead Sea,” he said. “We have people who have already made it home safely on private flights. We’ve got other members who are staying in Istanbul now. They have been transferred up there and are on a layover, and by the grace of God, we should all be home safely by this Saturday night.

Sen. Eric Schmitt helped them get out. Sen. Roger Marshall’s office is also hard at work getting Kansans out.

So far, his staff have been in touch with people from seven different cities including Olathe and Overland Park. For the safety of those still stuck there, Marshall would only share details about the couple that made it out. They are from Claflin, Kansas.

Seeing reports of the brutal surprise attack by Hamas hits Marshall in the gut. It’s not uncommon for Americans to visit Israel. Jerusalem is a holy land for Christians, Jews and Muslims.

“I’ve been there multiple times.,” Marshall said. “I’ve been there right where this Gaza Strip meets Israel, visited some of the kibbutz there, have seen previous where bombs and rockets have hit these buildings.”

One couple who’d been hiding in a bomb shelter beneath a hotel is from Claflin, Kansas. The woman’s aunt contacted Marshall’s office. Most major international airlines have suspended or severely limited flights. Marshall’s office contacted the State Department to get them on a flight to Turkey. They are working to fly to Italy tomorrow, said the woman’s aunt.

Meanwhile, Israel has been pounding Gaza in retaliation. The death toll and humanitarian crisis hits Marshall personally, but as a senator, he also understands the importance of supporting Israel as an ally.

“They’ve been our staunchest ally. In so many ways, they are the eyes and ears for America,” Marshall said. “Because of their intelligence, we’ve been able to stop many many threats on on American land as well.”

If you have a loved one from Kansas trying to get out, email his staff at evachelp@marshall.senate.gov.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

radio microphone generic
Two Kansas City radio stations change format
An assault suspect was eventually found dead in a neighbor's home after an incident that...
Olathe Police: Man flees into neighbor’s home, later found dead
Kansas head coach Bill Self reacts to a call on the sideline against Texas Tech during the...
KU to vacate 2018 Final Four appearance, Big 12 title; violation level downgraded for Self
Bill Self said is "100 percent" returning next season to coach the Kansas Jayhawks.
Report: Kansas Basketball braces for NCAA infractions ruling
Nordstrom Rack on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, provided an opportunity for littles with Big Brothers...
New Nordstrom Rack location ready to open in Kansas City metro

Latest News

Blue Springs Police identify person of interest in shooting that sends 1 to hospital
Olathe homeowner recalls events surrounding officer-involved shooting in his neighborhood
Olathe Police: Man flees into neighbor’s home, later found dead
Olathe homeowner recalls events surrounding officer-involved shooting in his neighborhood
Q39 is prepping for the Kansas City Chiefs against Denver Broncos game with some great...
Q39 gets ready for Broncos week