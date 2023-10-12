Local members of Congress helps Kansans and Missourians leave Israel amid war

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KCTV) - Americans are struggling to get out of Israel following the Hamas attack and Israel’s subsequent declaration of war. Some of them are from Kansas and Missouri.

A church group of 42 people with Morning Star Church near St. Louis area were able to get out by bus at the only open border crossing to Jordan. They are making their way back to Missouri in separate groups.

Pastor Mike Schreiner has been posting video updates from overseas on the church’s Facebook page. His latest update came on Tuesday.

“Several of us are at a hotel in Amman. Others of us are at a hotel up near the Dead Sea,” he said. “We have people who have already made it home safely on private flights. We’ve got other members who are staying in Istanbul now. They have been transferred up there and are on a layover, and by the grace of God, we should all be home safely by this Saturday night.

Sen. Eric Schmitt helped them get out. Sen. Roger Marshall’s office is also hard at work getting Kansans out.

So far, his staff have been in touch with people from seven different cities including Olathe and Overland Park. For the safety of those still stuck there, Marshall would only share details about the couple that made it out. They are from Claflin, Kansas.

Seeing reports of the brutal surprise attack by Hamas hits Marshall in the gut. It’s not uncommon for Americans to visit Israel. Jerusalem is a holy land for Christians, Jews and Muslims.

“I’ve been there multiple times.,” Marshall said. “I’ve been there right where this Gaza Strip meets Israel, visited some of the kibbutz there, have seen previous where bombs and rockets have hit these buildings.”

One couple who’d been hiding in a bomb shelter beneath a hotel is from Claflin, Kansas. The woman’s aunt contacted Marshall’s office. Most major international airlines have suspended or severely limited flights. Marshall’s office contacted the State Department to get them on a flight to Turkey. They are working to fly to Italy tomorrow, said the woman’s aunt.

Meanwhile, Israel has been pounding Gaza in retaliation. The death toll and humanitarian crisis hits Marshall personally, but as a senator, he also understands the importance of supporting Israel as an ally.

“They’ve been our staunchest ally. In so many ways, they are the eyes and ears for America,” Marshall said. “Because of their intelligence, we’ve been able to stop many many threats on on American land as well.”

If you have a loved one from Kansas trying to get out, email his staff at evachelp@marshall.senate.gov .

