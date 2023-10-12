Aging & Style
Leavenworth man convicted of sex crimes with a child

(Source: Gray News)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - A 36-year-old man has been found guilty of aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

On Wednesday, Jeremy L. Patterson, of Leavenworth, pleaded guilty during a hearing. A judge accepted his plea and found him guilty after court documents alleged that Patterson inappropriately touched a child in a sexual manner between Jan. 1, 2018, and Aug. 13, 2019.

Patterson is set to be sentenced Nov. 15.

