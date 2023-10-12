Aging & Style
Lawsuit alleges severe injuries from potholes near KCPS

By Alex Love
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - New lawsuits over potholes against Kansas City and the Kansas City Public School District claim poor maintenance led to injuries.

All three lawsuits -- two against the City and one against the District -- were filed within the last few weeks, but each case is different from separate incidents where people claim they were going about their day using public streets and walkways and school parking lots when a pothole caused them serious harm.

The pictures tell quite a story of what happened to Mary Wilcox, allegedly because of a pothole.

“She stepped down and tried to maintain her balance but could not and immediately face-planted right on the asphalt,” Attorney Kathy Meier said.

Meier is representing Wilcox, who is suing the Kansas City Public School District alleging she suffered injuries to her face after falling from stepping in a pothole right next to where she parked on the Hale Cook Elementary School campus. In their filing, Meier and Wilcox argue there were no signs or warnings in the parking lot even though the pothole was in the area where car riders needed to be dropped off.

They’re now seeking a jury trial for all physical and financial damage caused.

“Her medical bills are almost $20,000,” Attorney Meier continued. “She had hospital care; she’s treating with an orthopedic hand specialist who’s also a plastic surgeon to try to fix the trigger fingers. It’s a very painful surgery which she at 78 will have to go through.”

Meanwhile, Kansas City is facing two different lawsuits that also involve and two people also claiming they were injured. One case involves a woman in Overland Park.

According to the lawsuit, Caitlyn Springer of Overland Park was riding her motorcycle on Van Brunt Blvd. Where she struck a pothole 13 inches wide and more than three inches deep, causing her to crash and suffer injuries that made her lose the “capacity to enjoy life.”

She is suing for $25,000 in compensation.

The other lawsuit centers on an area near the InterContinential Hotel, a pothole on a public walkway -- it was a pothole the plaintiff, Donald Clark Jr., of Olathe claims, severely injured his knee that required surgery. The lawsuits blame the city for failing to fix streets and walkways which put the public’s safety in danger, resulting in these injuries.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

