KU fans share thoughts on IARP case findings

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas fans patrolling Mass Street were full of thoughts on Wednesday’s findings in the IARP case.

After a six-year infractions case investigated by the Independent Accountability Resolution Process, KU had multiple Level I violations dropped, probation instated and wins from the 2018 Final Four team vacated.

“I think it’s a bunch of, pardon me, old powerful men that felt like they had to put somebody up, and they couldn’t do it to Duke, they couldn’t do it to Kentucky,” said KU alum Becky Rutledge. “Because they’re more high-profile, North Carolina high-profile programs. So of the big four they had to pick one and we were the ones less likely to make a ruckus.”

Like head coach Bill Self, one KU alum said he thought the punishments were fair.

“I think it’s fair,” said Paul Kieler. “I hate to give up wins, because we’re winners at KU, but the fact that there is no Level I (violations), I think it’s right on par.”

The 15 wins vacated due to Silvio De Sousa playing while ineligible in the spring of 2018 means that Kentucky now has the most wins in NCAA men’s basketball history at 2,377; Kansas will now have 2,370. Along with the vacated wins, Kansas’ NCAA record streak for most consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances is snapped, given the program being required to vacate its 2018 NCAA Tournament appearance.

Even the great-grandson of Phog Allen, Brendan Allen was out on Mass Street. He said he was most worried about Kansas losing its status as college basketball’s all-time winningest program.

“We’re going to fall back under them with the 15 wins being vacated, and the Final Four,” Allen said. “It still happened even if they say it didn’t happen.”

And one active student said the Jayhawks will quickly be coming right back for that record.

“I don’t think it’ll affect us too much in the long run,” said KU junior Ben Robinson. “Looking at our season, we’re going to get those back right away. University of Kentucky, they won’t be on top for long.”

