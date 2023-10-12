Aging & Style
KU adds commitment from four-star guard in Class of 2024

Four-star guard Rakease Passmore announced his commitment to Kansas on Wednesday night, citing the winning culture and Bill Self as his reasons.
Four-star guard Rakease Passmore announced his commitment to Kansas on Wednesday night, citing the winning culture and Bill Self as his reasons.(Photo courtesy 24/7 Sports)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - Another top-50 recruit has chosen to play for the Kansas Jayhawks.

Class of 2024 four-star guard Rakease Passmore, the No. 48 recruit in the country according to 24/7 Sports rankings, committed to KU on Wednesday night.

Passmore, an Asheville, North Carolina, native chose Kansas over Oklahoma and LSU.

READ MORE: KU’s Self, Goff thankful to reach end of six-year infractions investigation

He visited Lawrence over the weekend and was in attendance for Kansas’ latest Late Night in the Phog event.

“They win a lot,” Passmore told 24/7 Sports while announcing his commitment. “I like to win and Bill Self is one of the greatest coaches in college so I think I fit in.”

His commitment comes on the same day Kansas head coach Bill Self and athletic director Travis Goff addressed the media after the IARP announced its findings from a six-year investigation into the Kansas program. Self said he was glad the cloud surrounding the program was gone and said it would help recruiting to have the investigation complete.

“There’s no doubt this has impacted recruiting,” Self said Wednesday, admitting that it probably impacted classes three or four years ago more than now.

Passmore’s commitment is the third the Jayhawks have committed in the Class of 2024. He joins five-star center Flory Bidunga and four-star guard Labaron Philon as the other commitments for the Jayhawks in next year’s class.

KU’s 2024 class is the No. 3 ranked class according to 24/7 Sports’ updated rankings.

